Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. 1,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,573. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

