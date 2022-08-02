Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.55. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,868. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.15.

