Klingman & Associates LLC Has $16.35 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up 1.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 1.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

RWL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. 38,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,051. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

