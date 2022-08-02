Klingman & Associates LLC Has $500,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4,029.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 318,422 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,510. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

