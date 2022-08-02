Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 43,913 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,913 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $43,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

