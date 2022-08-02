Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.01. 378,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,124,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

