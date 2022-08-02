Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 763 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 515,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,098. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

