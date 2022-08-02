Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after buying an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after buying an additional 360,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.