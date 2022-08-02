Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target Raised to €30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €29.00 ($29.90) to €30.00 ($30.93) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Konecranes from €38.00 ($39.18) to €36.00 ($37.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Konecranes from €41.00 ($42.27) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of Konecranes stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Konecranes Increases Dividend

Konecranes Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.1507 dividend. This is an increase from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

