Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($46.39) to €39.00 ($40.21) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.96) to €18.80 ($19.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.77) to €24.00 ($24.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 48.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,431,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 790,179 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.