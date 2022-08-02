Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 2309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.56) to €30.00 ($30.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

