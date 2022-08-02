KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Stake Boosted by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up about 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.18% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91.

