Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kura Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 19,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $21.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.