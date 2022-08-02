Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 19,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

