Kyle M. Flessner Sells 43,068 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.60. The company has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

