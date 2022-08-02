L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of FSTR stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

