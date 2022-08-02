La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.57 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.39. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 558,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,710 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

