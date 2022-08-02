Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 250,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAKE. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ LAKE remained flat at $15.84 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,490. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $4,180,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 648,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,975 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.