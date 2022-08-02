Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY22 guidance at $4.88-4.96 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 43,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.