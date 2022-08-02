Lamden Price Tops $0.0189 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Lamden has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $60,565.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

