Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives $595.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $588.50.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.99) to GBX 755 ($9.25) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.91) to GBX 487 ($5.97) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 550 ($6.74) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.21) to GBX 678 ($8.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 615 ($7.54) to GBX 620 ($7.60) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

