Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 9,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 852,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Latham Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $611.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

About Latham Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

