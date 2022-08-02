Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 9,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 852,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $611.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
