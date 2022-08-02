LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Gap Up to $128.31

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.31, but opened at $134.49. LCI Industries shares last traded at $131.84, with a volume of 1,816 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 436.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LCI Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.