Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 5.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fiserv by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

