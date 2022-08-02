Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 788.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $224.29 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

