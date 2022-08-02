Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amcor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 598,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amcor Price Performance

In other Amcor news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.