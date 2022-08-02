Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $848,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,978 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,400 ($29.41) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.76) to GBX 2,440 ($29.90) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.5 %

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $80.29.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

