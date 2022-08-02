Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

