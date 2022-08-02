Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 196010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Legend Power Systems Stock Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 14.28.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

