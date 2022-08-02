Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading 3.1% Higher

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 58,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Legend Power Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

