Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.19 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.71.

Leidos Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,348. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Leidos by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

