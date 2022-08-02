LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 37.77% and a negative net margin of 57.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.
LENSAR Price Performance
LNSR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.11.
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
