LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 37.77% and a negative net margin of 57.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR Price Performance

LNSR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

LENSAR Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LENSAR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.