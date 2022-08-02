Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.94. The stock has a market cap of $461.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

