LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
LFVN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,187. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.28.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
