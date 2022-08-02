LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LFVN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,187. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

