Light & Wonder (LNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
Shares of LNW stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Light & Wonder Company Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Light & Wonder (LNW)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.