Light & Wonder (LNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Light & Wonder Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

