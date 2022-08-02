Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 54,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,135,576 shares.The stock last traded at $22.79 and had previously closed at $22.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,484 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after purchasing an additional 686,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

