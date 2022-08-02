Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $85,727 in the last three months. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth $246,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 10,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Limbach has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $55.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

