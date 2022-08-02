Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.04% from the stock’s previous close.

LIND has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $367.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

