Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $22,264.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $22,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 264,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $764.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

