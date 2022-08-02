Liquity Price Down 2% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Liquity has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $72.53 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00003963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00630038 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016385 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034410 BTC.
Liquity Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,015,115 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Liquity Coin Trading
