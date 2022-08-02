Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-3.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-644 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.14 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.71-$3.87 EPS.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

