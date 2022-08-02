Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,231,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

LMT stock opened at $419.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

