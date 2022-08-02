Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Loews Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:L traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.81. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Loews by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Loews by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Loews by 405.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Loews by 1,019.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

