Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

L traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. Loews has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

