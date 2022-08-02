LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTC. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LTC Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.