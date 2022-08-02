LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTC. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
LTC Properties Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.38.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
