LUKSO (LYXe) Market Cap Hits $97.80 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $97.80 million and approximately $831,438.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO coin can now be bought for approximately $6.43 or 0.00027874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.80 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004435 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00128266 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031526 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,205,916 coins. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars.
