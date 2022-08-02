Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LUMO stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LUMO Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Lumos Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

