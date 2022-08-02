Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUMO stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Lumos Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

