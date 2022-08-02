Lumos Pharma (LUMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %

LUMO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.34% of Lumos Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Read More

