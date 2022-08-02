Lympo Market Token Market Capitalization Achieves $49,261.42 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $49,261.42 and approximately $643.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00627929 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034726 BTC.
About Lympo Market Token
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
