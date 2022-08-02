MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI):

7/29/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $55.00 to $68.00.

7/29/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $70.00.

7/25/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

6/23/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTSI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 572,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,004. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,085 shares of company stock worth $872,069 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

