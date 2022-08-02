Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.0375 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMP stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

